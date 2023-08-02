English
    Buy Metro Brands; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Metro Brands recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated August 02, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 02, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Metro Brands

    There are three key positives in the result (1) highest retail expansion rate (at 27% YoY) compared to results declared by other retail companies so far (22-23% by GoFashion and Vedant), (2) CBL’s integration going on well (3% negative impact on NPM, inventory issue likely to be solved by Mar’24, closed 2 stores), (3) premium price point (> INR 3K) outperforms (31% YoY) value range. However, SSSG and revenue PSF performance has been weak – likely impact of general slowdown in discretionary consumption. Albeit accelerated retail expansion impacted operating profit margins (YoY), it remained at healthy levels. We like the continued outperformance in women and kids wear segment. Maintain BUY.

    Outlook

    We cut our earnings estimates by 10-2% for FY24-25E. We model revenue / EBITDA / PAT CAGR of 19% / 19% / 20% respectively over FY23-FY25E. Maintain a BUY rating with DCF-based revised target price of INR 1,200 (vs INR 1,050). Key risks are (1) delay in store addition and (2) likely increased competition from regional players trying to premiumise.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 07:31 pm

