English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |See how enlightened investments are improving ESG compliance on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy MCX; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on MCX recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report date May 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on MCX


    Overall futures ADT improved by 4% QoQ and options ADT jumped by 70%, which resulted in a 19% rise in revenue ahead of our estimate. EBIT margin stood at 47.4% as compared to 35.2%/39.3% in 3QFY22/4QFY21, led by operating leverage benefits. Volumes from futures declined by 22% YoY in 4QFY22 as only the first phase of the new margin norms were implemented in 4QFY21. While option volumes kicked off from 1Q, the company started levying transaction charges only from 3QFY22. While staff costs were higher by 3% YoY, it declined by 11% QoQ. Software support charges grew in line with revenue growth. Overall EBIT, at INR505m, was better than our forecasts.



    Outlook


    We like MCX for its near-monopoly in the Indian Commodity Exchange segment (92% market share). We value the stock at a multiple of 30x FY24E EPS. Our TP of INR1,500/share implies a 24% upside. We reiterate our Buy rating.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #MCX #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.