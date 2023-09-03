English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Max Healthcare; target of Rs 660: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Max Healthcare recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated August 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    September 03, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Max Healthcare

    MAXHEALTH is currently trading at 24x FY25E EV/EBITDA, representing a premium to its historical average of 22x. Moreover, it is also trading at a premium to its hospital peers (21x FY25E EV/EBITDA). However, we expect MAXHEALTH to continue trading at a premium on relative basis, backed by: a) significant land bank availability in high-demand areas of Delhi for brownfield expansion, b) focused approach to improve profitability per bed, and c) proven capability of strong turnaround of hospital assets. In fact, given strong demand tailwinds on account of a) increased insurance penetration, b) higher international patient flow, and c) enhanced healthcare awareness, we expect the valuation at the sector level to further improve going forward.


    Outlook

    We reiterate BUY with a TP of INR660, based on SOTP (25x EV/EBITDA on 12M forward basis for hospital business, 17x EV/EBITDA for Max Lab business, and 4x EV/sales for Max @ Home business).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Max Healthcare - 03 -09 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Max Healthcare #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 3, 2023 12:35 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!