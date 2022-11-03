English
    Buy Max Healthcare Institute; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Max Healthcare Institute has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 03, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Max Healthcare Institute


    Max Healthcare (MAXHEALT) reported EBITDA of Rs 4bn (up 9% QoQ) vs our estimate of Rs3.9bn. Overall occupancy stood at 78% vs 74% in Q1 on seasonality, while ARPOB remained steady QoQ at Rs.66K due to medical mix obligation. The company became net cash positive by Rs. 420mn vs Rs. 2.1bn of net debt in Q1. Operational efficiency has also been commendable, especially in competitive markets like NCR. MAXHEALT has shown phenomenal growth in past two years and we expect this momentum to continue given 1) strong expansion plans, 2) improving payor mix and 3) scale up in labs. Our FY23E and FY24E EBITDA broadly remains unchanged.



    Outlook


    We expect 17% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-25E. We ascribe 24x EV/EBITDA (22x earlier) to hospital segment and 25x EV/EBITDA to diagnostic segment. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with increased TP of Rs 500/share (earlier at Rs 427/share), as we roll forward to Sept 2024.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 08:24 pm