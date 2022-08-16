English
    Buy Max Healthcare Institute; target of Rs 427: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Max Healthcare Institute has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 427 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Max Healthcare Institute


    Max Healthcare (MAXHEALT) reported EBIDTA of Rs3.7bn (up 23% QoQ) vs our estimate of Rs3.6bn. Overall occupancy stood at 74% vs 68% in Q4, while ARPOB grew healthy at Rs.66K, 4% QoQ due to annual price revisions and improvement in payor & surgical mix. Net debt decreased by Rs 2.2bn QoQ to Rs 2.1bn. MAXHEALT operational efficiency has been commendable, especially in competitive markets like NCR. Company showed phenomenal growth in past two years and we expect this momentum to continue with 1) strong expansion plans, 2) improving payor mix and 3) scale up in labs. Our FY23E and FY24E EBIDTA stands increased by 5% and 2% respectively.


    Outlook


    We expect 16% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-24E. FY22 had one-time contribution from vaccine and COVID revs. We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating at TP of Rs427/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Max Healthcare Institute - 140822 - prabhu

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:00 pm
