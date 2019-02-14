Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 02:08 PM IST

Buy Max Financial; target of Rs 595: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Max Financial has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Max Financial


MAXL reported a stable 3QFY19 as total APE printed Rs 8.7bn (+11.3% YoY/+1.0% QoQ). Share of protection in the mix rising to 12% (+400bps YoY), higher interest rates and better operating performance pulled 9MFY19 VNB margins (post overrun) higher to 20.4% (+240bps YoY, flat QoQ). On the back of expected 4QFY19 seasonal uptick, management is confident on closing FY19E at VNB margins of ~20.5-21.0%.


Outlook


Given that the distribution agreement is mutually beneficial for both Axis and MAXL, we suspect that MAXL may become an attractive takeover candidate for Axis Bank This holds optional upside value beyond our TP of Rs 595 (FY21 EV + 13.6x FY21E adj. VNB).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 02:08 pm

