    Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated June 27, 2022.

    June 28, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Logistics


    Our visit to MLL’s leased Grade A warehousing facilities at LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate underscores its capabilities of providing integrated, customised solutions for inbound, fulfillment, and warehousing services. Management reiterated its FY2026 revenue target of Rs. 10,000 crore along with 200 bps net margin expansion to 3%. However, existing site volumes remain firm but slowdown is visible on client’s expansion plans. Over the long term, increased volumes, change in revenue mix, and lower impact of IND AS are expected to drive net earnings.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 630 based on its long-term growth potential, led by inherent capabilities.


    At 16:01 hrs Mahindra Logistics was quoting at Rs 475.00, up Rs 21.30, or 4.69 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 475.00 and an intraday low of Rs 449.75.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,734 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 5.00 percent or Rs 21.60 at Rs 453.70.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 819.15 and 52-week low Rs 395.65 on 30 August, 2021 and 28 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 42.01 percent below its 52-week high and 20.06 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,416.95 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 28, 2022 04:44 pm
