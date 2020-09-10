172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-lemon-tree-hotels-target-of-rs-38-dolat-capital-5821831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 38: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Lemon Tree Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 38 in its research report dated September 10, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels


We initiate coverage on Lemon Tree Hotels (LTH) as a post-covid recovery play. The worst phase for the hotel industry is likely behind. Revival may be gradual over 18-24 months to hit the historic 70-75% occupancies and Rs 4k+ ARR for LTH. But, operating performance to improve from hereon and cost rationalization benefits may be structural. Low-inventory supply and consolidation are likely to be other benefits. LTH steep price correction of ~67% from all-time high provides an opportunity to BUY into a franchisee that is steadily expanding its addressable opportunities, promoters with superior execution track record reflected in industry leading growth, occupancies and lower capex-opex, healthy reporting and governance standards.


Outlook


LTH is a leading hotel chain in mid-market segment (2.5 to 4-star) with healthy ~12% market share as of FY19. Market share is set to expand to ~20% by FY23E. Geographic diversification and improving mix of keys in demand dense higher ARR markets to drive strong growth. BUY with TP of Rs 38 @ 20x Sep-22E EV/EBITDA. Execution risks, stretch on balance sheet and promoter pledge are key concerns.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Lemon Tree Hotels #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.