you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 392: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 392 in its research report dated August 12, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on KNR Constructions


KNRC continues to outperform its growth guidance and delivered strong 1QFY19 revenue at Rs 5.6bn which was 18.4% above estimates. EBITDA at Rs 1.1bn was 35.7% above our estimates, with EBITDA margins expanding to 19.7% (+215bps YoY, +42bps QoQ). We estimate sustainable margins to be around 16-17% and have revised our estimates to reflect the same. APAT beat stood at 57.5%. Order book is Rs 59.5bn with Rs 2bn addition in Arunachal Pradesh project scope. KNRC is focusing on completing financial closure of its 5 HAM projects (EPC value – Rs 39.8bn) that were won in 4QFY18. KNR has announced FC for 3 and 4th HAM FC is expected in Aug-18. KNR continues to maintain a lean WC capital cycle with NWC days at 30, especially demonstrating strong control on receivables (28days) as compared to 50-75 days for other listed peers.


Outlook


We continue to maintain BUY with and increased SOTP of Rs 392/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #KNR Constructions #Recommendations

