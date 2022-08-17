English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 333: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 333 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 17, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on KNR Constructions


    KNR Constructions Limited (KNR) reported a healthy beat in execution while OPM remained in-line for Q1FY2023. However, net earnings beat estimates led by lower than expected depreciation and higher other income. Management retained a Rs. 4,000-5,000 crore order inflow target for FY2023. It largely maintained Rs. 3500 crore plus standalone revenue guidance and 17-18% OPM for FY2023. It expects FY2024 standalone revenues to rise 10-15% y-o-y. High receivables outstanding in irrigation segment may lead to lower execution in the near term and hit OPM. However, collections are expected to start post two months.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on KNR with an unchanged PT of Rs. 333, considering healthy growth outlook led by strong order book.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    KNR Constructions - 160822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #KNR Constructions #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.