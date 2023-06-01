Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 301: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on KNR Constructions

KNR Constructions Limited (KNR) reported better-than-expected standalone revenues led by a pick up in the execution of HAM projects. OPM missed a change in the revenue mix. Net earnings boosted by lower tax outgo. Management remained conservative on order inflow target of Rs. 4500 crore for FY2024 despite recent order inflows. FY2024 standalone revenue target retained. Order book at 2.4x TTM including recent wins remains healthy. It continues to explore for projects in state highways, irrigation, urban infrastructure, railways and metros.



Outlook

We retain Buy on KNR with a revised PT of Rs. 301, factoring downwardly revised estimates and considering healthy growth outlook for the sector.

