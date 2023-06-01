English
    Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 301: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 301 in its research report dated May 30, 2023.

    June 01, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on KNR Constructions

    KNR Constructions Limited (KNR) reported better-than-expected standalone revenues led by a pick up in the execution of HAM projects. OPM missed a change in the revenue mix. Net earnings boosted by lower tax outgo. Management remained conservative on order inflow target of Rs. 4500 crore for FY2024 despite recent order inflows. FY2024 standalone revenue target retained. Order book at 2.4x TTM including recent wins remains healthy. It continues to explore for projects in state highways, irrigation, urban infrastructure, railways and metros.


    Outlook

    We retain Buy on KNR with a revised PT of Rs. 301, factoring downwardly revised estimates and considering healthy growth outlook for the sector.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

