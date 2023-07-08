English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 275: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Jyothy Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated July 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 08, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs

    JLL’s earnings are expected to grow at CAGR of 25% over FY2023-25E with revenues expected to grow in low teens, while consistent EBIDTA margins expansion would drive strong double-digit earnings growth. The company remains debt free with cash on books at Rs. 283 crore, which it will be utilising for inorganic initiatives and higher investments behind brands. Return profile would improve with RoE/RoCE expected to rise to 20% and 24%, respectively in FY2025E versus 15.4% and 19.1% in FY2023 on back of consistent improvement in the profitability and better working capital management.

    Outlook

    We retain a Buy rating on Jyothy Labs (JLL) with revised price target of Rs. 275. The stock is trading at 29.2x/24.3x its FY24E/FY25E earnings, which is at a discount to some large consumer goods stocks.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jyothy Labs - 08 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Jyothy Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 8, 2023 07:30 pm