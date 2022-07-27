English
    Buy Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 200: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Jyothy Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated July 25, 2022.

    July 27, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs


    Jyothy Labs’ Q1FY2023 operating performance was mixed with revenue growing by 13.7% to Rs. 597.2 crore, while OPM declined by 202 bps y-o-y to 10%; PAT grew by 18.7% y-o-y to Rs. 48 crore (due to higher other income and lower tax). All key categories except household insecticides and personal care registered good growth. Fabric care and dishwashing grew by 38.6% and 9.6%, respectively (household insecticide decreased by 37.5% y-o-y). Volume growth excluding the household insecticide business stood at 22% y-o-y. Management is focusing on achieving volume-led revenue growth in the medium term on back of distribution expansion, good traction to lower unit packs in key categories, and market share gains. OPM has bottomed-out and is expected to improve from Q3FY2023.


    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at discounted valuation of 26.2x/19.1x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 200.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:24 pm
