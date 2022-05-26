English
    Buy Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 181: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Jyothy Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 181 in its research report date May 24, 2022.

    May 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Jyothy Labs


    JYL delivered lower than expected volume growth of 3.6% on a base of 24% owing to subdued performance from HI and Personal care. Dish wash posted strong performance aided by consistent double‐digit growth in LUPs and premiumization through larger tub packs leading to share gains for Exo. Ujala Supreme and Ujala IDD also gained market share in FY22 led by increased focus on new markets. While a 2‐yr CAGR growth stood at 18% (3‐yr CAGR growth is mere 2%) for the quarter, a sharp 400bps dip in margins despite a 7% price hike remains a key headwind. HHI was impacted by seasonality and extreme weather conditions in Q4 and its performance remain a key monitorable going forward. While company’s focus on driving volumes at the expense of margins to gain scale and operating leverage will keep margins in the range of 12‐13% in the foreseeable future vs historical range of ~15‐16%, JYL’s strategy of differentiated product positioning and aggressive marketing behind power brands is driving share gains in key categories. Its focus on new launches, high A&P spends, and technology‐led distribution enhancements should be key drivers to drive double‐digit earnings growth. At current valuations of 21x, valuations remain inexpensive and therefore, we maintain our BUY rating despite the margin‐led cut in our earnings estimates.



    Outlook


    We build in revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 11%/21%/28% over FY22‐24E, with expectations of strong earnings growth post the sharp dip in FY22. We trim our estimates to incorporate slightly lower volume growth and margins in the near‐term. We revise our TP to Rs 181 and maintain our BUY rating based on 25x FY24E earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



