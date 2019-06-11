App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:36 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 800: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated May 18, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


Sales at INR23.8b (in-line) was up 6% YoY. Pharmaceutical sales were up 13% YoY at INR13.9b, while Life Science Ingredients (LSI) declined 6% YoY to INR9.1b, dragging overall growth. Change in product mix drags margins: Gross Margin (GM) stood at 59%, declining 120bp YoY/390bp QoQ, due to inferior product mix. A one-time charge of INR1b was recognized towards IPO expenses, penalties for non-supplies, litigation expenses and impact of higher cost inventory consumption in LSI. Adjusting for the same, EBITDA margin contracted ~100bp YoY to 19.3% (our est: 21.1%) due to higher raw material and employee cost as % of sales (21% vs 20% in 4QFY18).


Outlook


At CMP of INR595, JUBILANT trades at an attractive valuation of 6.3x FY20 EV/EBITDA and 5.7x FY21 EV/EBITDA. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #Jubilant Life Sciences #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

