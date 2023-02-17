English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 855: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 855 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 17, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

    We remain positive about the company for its focus on improving geo-mix, increasing trade sales, increasing green energy share, and optimisation of the supply chain. These should boost margin and profitability. Its ongoing brownfield expansion in Udaipur is broadly on track, to be commissioned by Q1FY25E (18% capacity increase), and is not stretching the balance sheet. In Q3FY23, JKLC reported strong 10/14% YoY/QoQ cement volume growth. Unitary EBITDA, however, came in flat QoQ (INR 644/MT) as higher fuel and freight costs QoQ negated op-lev gains. JKLC expects a flattish fuel cost QoQ in Q4FY23E but it is expected to fall Q1FY24E, as its high-cost inventory gets over.


    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) with an unchanged target price of INR 855/share (8x Mar-25E consolidated EBITDA).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    JK Lakshmi Cement - 14 -02 - 2023 - hdfc

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 01:20 pm