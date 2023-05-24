English
    Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated May 22, 2023.

    May 24, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

    JKL reported a miss on standalone operational performance for Q4FY2023, led by higher rawmaterial costs. However, cement sales volumes ex-clinker were up ~11% y-o-y, while power and fuel costs per tonne declined by 20% q-o-q. The company remains optimistic on achieving Rs. 1,000 EBITDA/tonne in FY2025 with incremental delta coming from improvement in realisation and efficiencies in manufacturing and logistics. UCW expansion delayed by a quarter to Q2FY2025 although earlier clinker line in Q3FY2024 would help. The target to achieve 30mtpa capacity by 2030 remain intact. UCW right issue planned by June-July 2023.


    Outlook

    We upgrade JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKL) to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 850, factoring upwardly revised estimates and considering favourable risk reward at the current valuation.

    first published: May 24, 2023 10:26 pm