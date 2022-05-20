English
    Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers; target of Rs 328: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on IRB Infrastructure Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 328 in its research report date May 18, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on IRB Infrastructure Developers


    IRB’s 4QFY22 results were a mixed bag with revenues missing estimates due to degrowth in construction segment of 17% YoY, while margins surprised positively. In 4Q, toll revenues in 11 projects (across IRB and private InVIT) saw 5% sequential growth in revenue. With revision in tariff rates from April’22 onward toll collection is expected to witness strong growth in FY23. On the construction side, management expects revenue in the range of Rs50‐55bn for FY23 with EBITDA margins in the range of 22‐24%. IRB Infrastructure is one of the largest BOT toll operators in the country having market share of ~20% in the total Golden Quadrilateral projects, with over 3,700km of total projects successfully executed. Deal with GIC alongwith arbitration awards with respect to Pathankot Amritsar Toll project and Goa tollway project amounting to Rs7.9bn has further strengthen the balance sheet and reduce the debt level. Since most of the projects have received PCOD and new projects are yet to receive AD, we have revised our construction revenue from Rs51.8bn to Rs48.2bn in FY24.



    Outlook


    We expect IRB to report revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 13%/13% over FY22/FY24E and ROE of ~14% in FY24E. We maintain with a BUY with a revised SOTP of Rs328/shares, implying an upside potential of 54% from the current levels.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Buy #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 20, 2022 08:10 pm
