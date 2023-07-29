English
    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1609: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1609 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    July 29, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST
    Buy

     
     
    Geojit's research report on IndusInd Bank

    IndusInd Bank (IIB), a part of the Hinduja Group, provides loans for vehicles and property in its consumer finance division, while the corporate banking division offers a wide range of products to SMEs and large enterprises. Net interest income (NII) grew 4.2% QoQ to Rs. 4,867cr (18.0% YoY), driven by a rise in yield on advances at 12.2% (+20 bps QoQ), despite an increase in the cost of deposits at 6.1% (+31bps QoQ). Gross and net non-performing assets (GNPA/ NNPA) improved sequentially to 1.94%/0.58% in Q1FY24. Gross slippage declined to Rs. 1,376cr (-14.2% QoQ). Healthy assets, improved loan growth, strategic new expansions and controlled non-performing assets (NPA) are expected to support the company’s future earnings potential. Although the cost-to-income ratio remains elevated, management expects it to soften in the future.

    Outlook

    Hence, we remain positive on the stock and reiterate our BUY rating, with a revised target price of Rs. 1,609, based on 1.75x FY25E BVPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2023 07:13 pm

