App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation; target of Rs 1339: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1339 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation


We initiate coverage on IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd) with a BUY rating given 1) monopoly position in providing online ticket booking and catering services for passengers travelling by Indian Railways (IRs) 2) high revenue visibility from packaged drinking water segment (Rail Neer brand) aided by 35% higher capacity 3) revenue kicker of Rs6.7bn/7bn in FY21E/FY22E from e-ticketing business post re-introduction of service charge (Rs15/ticket for non-AC and Rs30/ticket for AC from 01Sep 2019) and 4) catering revenue CAGR of 14.5% over FY19-22E led by an average increase in mobile/static catering tariff's by ~70%/~61% respectively. Strong balance sheet (net cash of Rs11.5bn as on Sept 2019), healthy return ratios (RoE/RoCE to expand from 27%/34% in FY19 to 44%/52% in FY22E) and 45% dividend pay-out gives us additional comfort. Valuations at 20x/18x FY21E/FY22E look compelling given sales/PAT CAGR of 22.5%/48.7% over FY19-22E and monopolistic position in ticket booking and catering.


Outlook


Initiate with a BUY and TP of Rs1,339 (24x FY22E EPS of Rs56). Policy uncertainty in catering and reduction/abolishment of service charge are key risks to our call.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 04:08 pm

tags #Buy #Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.