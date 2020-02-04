Buy Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation; target of Rs 1339: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

We initiate coverage on IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd) with a BUY rating given 1) monopoly position in providing online ticket booking and catering services for passengers travelling by Indian Railways (IRs) 2) high revenue visibility from packaged drinking water segment (Rail Neer brand) aided by 35% higher capacity 3) revenue kicker of Rs6.7bn/7bn in FY21E/FY22E from e-ticketing business post re-introduction of service charge (Rs15/ticket for non-AC and Rs30/ticket for AC from 01Sep 2019) and 4) catering revenue CAGR of 14.5% over FY19-22E led by an average increase in mobile/static catering tariff's by ~70%/~61% respectively. Strong balance sheet (net cash of Rs11.5bn as on Sept 2019), healthy return ratios (RoE/RoCE to expand from 27%/34% in FY19 to 44%/52% in FY22E) and 45% dividend pay-out gives us additional comfort. Valuations at 20x/18x FY21E/FY22E look compelling given sales/PAT CAGR of 22.5%/48.7% over FY19-22E and monopolistic position in ticket booking and catering.

Outlook

Initiate with a BUY and TP of Rs1,339 (24x FY22E EPS of Rs56). Policy uncertainty in catering and reduction/abolishment of service charge are key risks to our call.

