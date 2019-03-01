App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 251: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 251 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Indian Bank


In 3QFY19, Indian bank’s total advances grew by 15% YoY (missing CSEC estimate of 18%) to INR 1.77tn. The domestic loan book grew by 15.6% YoY (2.8% QoQ), driven by growth in RAM (Retail, Agricultural and MSME) segment, which was up by 36% YoY (2.8% QoQ). However, Corporate & Commercial segment de-grew by 4.7% YoY. Management has guided loan book growth of ~20% in FY19E and 15-18% in FY20E, driven entirely by the RAM segment. Overall deposits recorded moderate growth of 9.4% YoY (missing CSEC estimate of 10.6%) and stood at INR 2.26tn, led by growth in term-deposits (11.2% YoY). CASA however, grew at slower pace of 6.4% (1.8% QoQ). Savings grew by 8.6% YoY; while demand deposits de-grew by 3.9% YoY. Consequently, CASA ratio declined to 35.7% vs 36.7% in 3QFY18.


Outlook


Superior asset quality amongst its PSU peers, strong loan growth trajectory coupled with lower costs and margin expansion paints a positive outlook for the bank. Though slippages were higher this quarter, which limited the expansion in margins (due to interest reversal), we gain comfort from healthy cash recoveries and >60% provision coverage. Hence, we maintain a BUY rating with a target price of INR 251, assigning a P/ABV of 0.8X FY21E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Indian Bank #Recommendations

