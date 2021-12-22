MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 220: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated December 22, 2021.

Broker Research
December 22, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Indian Bank


Among the PSBs that were part of the recent consolidation, Indian Bank benefited the most from its merger with Allahabad Bank in terms of liability profile (CASA >40%). Its proactive tech integration ensured a smooth transition, unlike BOB. We believe Indian Bank is one of the best mid-cap PSBs with strong capital ratios (CET 1 ~11.7%) across cycles and ability to deliver relatively stronger return ratios (RoA/RoE at 0.8%/13%) as growth accelerates. With strong capital buffers (CET1@11.7%) in place and overall NPAs trending down, it is gearing up to accelerate growth (~8% in FY22E; >10% in FY23E). This should be mainly driven by healthy traction in the RAM segment and back-end support from mid-corporates. Thus, better growth/LDR and lower interest reversals should support margins. Asset quality performance has been a mixed bag, with NPAs declining to 9.6% from a peak of 12.7% post-merger, but restructuring remains slightly high at 5% of loans. Management believes that the bulk of retail (42%) restructuring is toward mortgages and expects a lower relapse rate. The impact of RBI's norms on upgrading NPAs, subject to clearance of all dues, could have a limited impact in Q3. Factoring in the impact of rising G-sec yields on treasury and a slightly higher tax rate from FY23E, we cut the bank's FY23-24E earnings by 5-6% and still expect it to deliver healthy RoA/RoE of 0.8%/13% by FY24E. Valuations remain reasonable post the recent market-wide correction.



Outlook


Hence, we retain Buy with a revised TP of Rs220 (0.7x Dec'23E ABV) from earlier Rs235. Key risks: slow growth/higher NPAs in the SME segment due to a fresh Covid wave and delay in macro pick-up.

Close

Related stories


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Indian Bank #Recommendations
first published: Dec 22, 2021 11:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.