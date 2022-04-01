English
    Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 188: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 188 in its research report date March 31, 2022.

    April 01, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Indian Bank


    We examined, carefully, the PSU banking space, taking a comprehensive look at as many as 8 key banks in this specific space. Upon our analysis, we found the thesis around Indian Bank (INBK) interesting and we initiate coverage with a BUY rating. We like INBK on account of the following reasons: (1) INBK has a superior growth profile compared with key PSU bank peers (2) INBK has several loan segments of healthy yield, whose share in loan book can inch up going forward, providing fillip to NIM (3) Headline asset quality metrics, admittedly, do not make for a good reading but we think asset quality is at an inflection point.



    Outlook


    We assign a BUY rating on INBK with a price target of Rs 188.


    At 13:29 hrs Indian Bank was quoting at Rs 158.30, up Rs 4.50, or 2.93 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 158.90 and an intraday low of Rs 153.55.


    It was trading with volumes of 57,002 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 148,002 shares, a decrease of -61.49 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.69 percent or Rs 1.05 at Rs 153.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 194.80 and 52-week low Rs 96.20 on 26 October, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 18.74 percent below its 52-week high and 64.55 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 19,715.33 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Indian Bank #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 01:33 pm
