Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation target of Rs 2113: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Limited posted stable Q4FY2020 results operationally, with NII and PPOP coming ahead of estimates, but sequential rise in GNPAs was sobering. Asset-quality wise, GNPA increased marginally to 1.99% (from 1.36% in Q3FY2020), as collections were impacted during the lockdown. Management expects NPAs to come down once the situation normalizes. The impact of COVID-19 is likely to be seen across industries and would impact growth and credit cost for NBFCs, including HDFC as well; and we have accordingly adjusted our price multiples considering the dynamic environment.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 2,113.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

