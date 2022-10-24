Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3005: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) revenues and adjusted PAT grew by 16% and 9% in Q2FY2023. Domestic volumes growth stood at 4% versus mid-single digit volume decline for the industry. Market share gains in over 75% of portfolio and consistent growth in premium portfolio helped in posting resilient volume growth ahead of industry. Pricing growth will stay ahead of volume growth for a while. Recovery in rural demand will help improve volume growth trajectory. Raw material inflation stood at 22% in Q2FY2023 (price increases stood at 12%). Recent correction in palm oil prices, would help moderate raw material inflation and will lead to sequential gross margin improvement. Stock trades at 64.2x/54.1x its FY2023E/24E earnings.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 3,005.

