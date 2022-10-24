English
    Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3005: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3005 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 24, 2022
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever


    Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) revenues and adjusted PAT grew by 16% and 9% in Q2FY2023. Domestic volumes growth stood at 4% versus mid-single digit volume decline for the industry. Market share gains in over 75% of portfolio and consistent growth in premium portfolio helped in posting resilient volume growth ahead of industry. Pricing growth will stay ahead of volume growth for a while. Recovery in rural demand will help improve volume growth trajectory. Raw material inflation stood at 22% in Q2FY2023 (price increases stood at 12%). Recent correction in palm oil prices, would help moderate raw material inflation and will lead to sequential gross margin improvement. Stock trades at 64.2x/54.1x its FY2023E/24E earnings.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 3,005.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 24, 2022
