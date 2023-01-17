English
    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1960: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1960 in its research report dated January 17, 2023.

    KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Bank


    Net Interest Income (NII) for Q3FY23 stood at INR 2,29,878 Mn, a growth of 24.6% YoY/ 9.4% QoQ led by robust growth in advances and improvement in yields. The Core NIMs were stable at 4.1% in Q3FY23, an improvement of 10 bps YoY. Pre-Provision Operating Profits (PPOP) grew 13.4% YoY/ 9.4% QoQ at INR 1,90,241 Mn. Net Profit stood at INR 1,22,595 Mn, an increase of 18.5% YoY/ 15.6% QoQ led by healthy growth in operating profits and lower YoY/ QoQ provisions. The GNPA were 1.23% as of December 31, 2022, vs a comparable 1.26% as of December 31, 2021. NNPA for the quarter ended stood at 0.33% vs 0.37% as of December 31, 2021, of the net advances. Advances as of December 31, 2022, were reported at INR 1,50,68,093 Mn, a growth of 19.5% YoY/ 1.8% QoQ. The deposit grew by 19.9% YoY/ 3.6% QoQ at INR 1,73,32,040 Mn.


    Outlook


    We roll over our valuation to FY25E and revise our target price at INR 1,960 per share (earlier INR 1,836), implying a P/ABV multiple of 3.2x to the adjusted book value of INR 612 per share for FY25E, showing an upside of 23.6% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our BUY rating on the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

