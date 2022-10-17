English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1830: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1830 in its research report dated October 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 17, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on HDFC Bank


    While management stopped short of providing margin guidance, they conceded some of the sequential expansion was transient: Management stated that there is a lead-lag effect in terms of rise in loan and deposit interest rates, leading to expansion in margin. On the other hand, they also added that retail lending, which is higher-margin than wholesale lending, has picked up for the bank over a period of time. Furthermore, the penetration of the customer base in terms of term deposits is just 14-15%, which implies that HDFCB may not have to woo rate-shoppers with unduly high TD rates


    Outlook


    We reiterate BUY rating on HDFCB with a revised price target of Rs 1830: We value the standalone bank at 2.7x FY24 P/BV for an FY23E/24E/25E RoE profile of 14.4/14.5/15.4%. We assign a value of Rs 229 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HDFC Bank - 171022 - yes

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Bank #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 06:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.