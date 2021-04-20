Buy HDFC Bank: target of Rs 1810: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank

Q4FY2021 results saw steady operational performance along with stable NIMs and market share gains. PAT came marginally below expectations due to aggressive provisions, but places the bank well with adequate cushions going forward; the bank is taking corrective steps to rectify technical outages seen recently. Asset quality surprised positively and improved sequentially (compared with proforma basis) with decent pick-up in advances and improved CASA helping in sustaining NIM on a q-o-q basis. HDFC Bank currently trades at 3.6x/3.2x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS, and the stock has corrected 13% from its highs and risk reward is favourable.

Outlook

We retain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,810.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More