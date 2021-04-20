MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HDFC Bank: target of Rs 1810: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1810 in its research report dated April 16, 2021.

Broker Research
April 20, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank


Q4FY2021 results saw steady operational performance along with stable NIMs and market share gains. PAT came marginally below expectations due to aggressive provisions, but places the bank well with adequate cushions going forward; the bank is taking corrective steps to rectify technical outages seen recently. Asset quality surprised positively and improved sequentially (compared with proforma basis) with decent pick-up in advances and improved CASA helping in sustaining NIM on a q-o-q basis. HDFC Bank currently trades at 3.6x/3.2x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS, and the stock has corrected 13% from its highs and risk reward is favourable.


Outlook


We retain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,810.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 20, 2021 03:04 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.