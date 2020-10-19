172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hcl-technologies-target-of-rs-980-sharekhan-5983371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 980: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated October 16, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on HCL Technologies


Q2 performance was strong, with numbers beating estimates on all fronts; EBIT margin expanded by 108 bps q-o-q to 21.6% (highest over last 22 quarters); deal signings, deal pipeline and FCF generation remained strong. The management provided revenue growth guidance of 1.5% - 2.5% q-o-q for Q3 and Q4 of FY2021, translating to a growth of 0-0.7%. Increased margin guidance to 20-21% from its earlier guided band of 19.5-20.5%. Strong order bookings, healthy deal pipeline and consolidation opportunities in both Infra and application modernisation spend of clients are expected to drive the company’s growth going forward.


Outlook


We stick to our Buy rating on HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) with a revised PT of Rs. 980.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 06:47 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.