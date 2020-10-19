172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hcl-technologies-target-of-rs-970-hdfc-securities-5983341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 970: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 970 in its research report dated October 16, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on HCL Technologies


We maintain BUY on HCL Tech (HCLT), based on broad-based 2Q performance and multiple growth vectors. HCLT’s prowess in cloud infra business is a strong competitive advantage with enterprises accelerating cloud adoption and higher annuity streams supported by P&P upside. The positive outlook is also predicated on (1) strong deal wins with TCV up 35% QoQ, supported by 15 transformational wins (eight in life-science & healthcare vertical) and pipeline at an all-time high, (2) strengthening partner ecosystem with hyperscalers increasing the addressability and client access, (3) continued traction in P&P business with cross-sell opportunities (>12,000 unique customers signings), supported by upgrades/launches (Unica/DRYiCE in 2Q).



Outlook


The absence of large acquisitions and subsequent accretion to FCF/payout are the upside risks to valuations. HCLT is among our top picks in the sector, and our target price of Rs 970 is based on 18x Sep-22E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

