Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 751: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 751 in its research report dated July 20, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies


HCLT reported revenue decline of 7.2% QoQ CC (Ple7.1%, Cons:7.1%) & 7.4% QoQ in $ terms in line with our & street estimates. Revenue decline was sharp in IT Services (-7.8% QoQ) and ERD (-9% QoQ) and very moderate in Products and Platforms (-2.1% QoQ). EBIT margin performance was impressive & was contained just to -40bps QoQ to 20.5% (Ple:19%, Cons: 19.5%). HCLT expects cc growth of 1.5%-2.5% for the next 3 quarters which translated revenue decline of 0.8%-3.3% $ terms in FY21E. This compares with 0.9-2.2% CQGR implied by Infosys’s revenue outlook and 2.4% by TCS’s intent to achieve flat YoY cc growth by Q4FY21. Margins to be in 19.5% - 20.5% range. HCLT is looking to defend/expand margins in FY21-an impressive thing, in our view. Management believes worst is over and is confident of good growth trajectory- confidence is based on large deals, 40% higher pipeline compared to pre-Covid and stability across verticals such as financial services, healthcare, telecom and CPG. We expect revenue decline of 2.5% $ terms in FY21E. Due to strong margin performance, strong execution & strong recovery in FY22 on pent-up demand led to ~10% for FY22/23.



Outlook


We now value HCLT on 15X (33% discount to Infy) & arrive at changed TP of Rs.751 (earlier: Rs.591) on Sep-22 EPS of Rs. 50.1. Stock Is trading at a very attractive valuation of 14.5X/13.0X on FY22E/23E EPS of Rs. 48.1/52.1 respectively. Upgrade to Buy from Hold.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

