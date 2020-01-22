App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 665: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 665 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

HDFC Securities research report on HCL Technologies


HCLT posted revenue of USD 2,543mn, +2.1/16.4% QoQ/YoY CC (Product & Platform segment-led) and raised its full year guidance to 16.5-17.0% YoY CC for FY20E (15-17% earlier) implying 0.3 to 2.0% QoQ for 4Q. The full-year guidance includes industry-leading organic growth at 10.5 to 11% (10-11% earlier) and inorganic at 6% for FY20E. Despite the absence of mega deals, organic growth is expected to remain in high-single digit in FY21 (lower vs. FY20) supported by (1) Highest-ever deal pipeline, (2) Uptick in 4Q deal wins vs. 3Q and (3) 39 transformational deal signings in 9MFY20 (12 wins in 3Q majorly in Hi-tech, Mfg, BFSI). Traction in P&P segment is expected to continue supported by onboarding of ~90% customers of acquired IBM products over next 2-3 qtrs (4,600 onboarded in past 2 quarters). Product & platform business growth momentum supported by increasing partner/re-seller base (1,700 onboarded), cross-sell between products (Appscan-BigFix) and new license signings. EBIT margin came at 20.2%, +29bps QoQ supported by business-mix (stronger growth in high-margin P&P business). HCLT’s EBIT% guidance for FY20E now stands at 19-19.5% (18.5-19.5% earlier). While margin challenge of lower Mode-2 margins and onsite costs remain, traction in P&P segment and rationalisation of tail accounts (largely in Mode-1) are likely to keep margins steady (factored 19.2/19.3/19.3% for FY20/21/22E).


Outlook


We maintain BUY on HCL Tech (HCLT) following a better than expected rev/margin performance (P&P led) and ~2% increase in EPS. Traction in P&P business is encouraging and strong pipeline to support organic growth. Our TP of Rs 665, implies 14x Dec-21E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 22, 2020 02:49 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

