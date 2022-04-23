English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1310: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1310 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 23, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on HCL Technologies


    HCLT delivered a revenue growth of 1.1% QoQ CC in 4QFY22 (inline), with a strong growth in Services (+5% QoQ CC). However, the same was dragged down by its troubled Products and Platforms (P&P, -24% QoQ) vertical due to seasonality. It reported a good new deal TCV of USD2.26b (+6% QoQ). EBIT margin at 17.9% (-110bp QoQ) was in line, with a 180bp hit in the P&P business partially offset by an 80bp improvement in Services' margin. The management had initially guided at a FY23 revenue growth of 12-14%. It lowered its margin guidance to 18-20% (as against 19-21% guided in FY22). We are encouraged by its strong performance in Services (IT + ER&D) as this is the third straight quarter of strong revenue growth in this segment. With an organic growth of over 5% QoQ in IT Services, we believe HCLT will outgrow its largecap peers in 1QFY23. Within the Services business, IT Services has delivered 5% CQGR in the last three quarters. ER&D has delivered 5.9% CQGR over the same period - one of the best among its peers. We continue to expect Services to gain from the strong momentum in Cloud migration and R&D outsourcing. Strong hiring of ~11.1K (+5% QoQ) indicates better demand visibility.



    Outlook


    We lower our FY23 and FY24 EPS estimate by ~7% each due to the margin hit and lower growth guidance. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,310/share (21x FY24E EPS).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HCL Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 08:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.