Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCLT) reported a weak 1QFY24 with revenue of USD3.2b, down 1.3% QoQ in constant currency (CC) and 110bp below our estimate. Continued ramp-downs in Telecom and Technology verticals, mainly in ER&D (-5.2% QoQ in CC), led to the underperformance. Net new deal TCV was also muted at USD1.56b (down 25% QoQ), but the deal pipeline was at all-time high. Despite the weak quarter, HCLT has maintained its FY24 USD revenue growth guidance at 6.0-8.0% YoY in CC (6.5%-8.5% YoY in CC for Services). EBIT margin declined 120bp QoQ to 17.0%, missing our estimate by a huge 140bp, despite a 2.5k reduction in workforce (-1.1% QoQ). The miss was led by lower utilization due to project delays and one-time travel costs. The management has retained FY24 EBIT margin guidance at 18.0-19.0%.



Outlook

We have lowered our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 1-2% to account for the 1Q miss. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR1,280 (based on 19x FY25E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HCL Technologies - 13 -07 - 2023 - moti