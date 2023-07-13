English
    Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1280: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1280 in its research report dated July 13, 2023.

    July 13, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on HCL Technologies

    HCL Technologies (HCLT) reported a weak 1QFY24 with revenue of USD3.2b, down 1.3% QoQ in constant currency (CC) and 110bp below our estimate. Continued ramp-downs in Telecom and Technology verticals, mainly in ER&D (-5.2% QoQ in CC), led to the underperformance. Net new deal TCV was also muted at USD1.56b (down 25% QoQ), but the deal pipeline was at all-time high. Despite the weak quarter, HCLT has maintained its FY24 USD revenue growth guidance at 6.0-8.0% YoY in CC (6.5%-8.5% YoY in CC for Services). EBIT margin declined 120bp QoQ to 17.0%, missing our estimate by a huge 140bp, despite a 2.5k reduction in workforce (-1.1% QoQ). The miss was led by lower utilization due to project delays and one-time travel costs. The management has retained FY24 EBIT margin guidance at 18.0-19.0%.


    Outlook

    We have lowered our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 1-2% to account for the 1Q miss. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR1,280 (based on 19x FY25E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

