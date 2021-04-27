MARKET NEWS

Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated April 23, 2021.

April 27, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies


Q4 numbers missed headline estimates; but deal bookings, employee additions and healthy cash generation remained impressive; EBIT margins shrunk by 260 bps q-o-q owing to a wage hike and a seasonal decline in the product business. The management guided for a double-digit revenue growth on CC terms (versus our estimates of 10-12%) and OPM of 19-21% (versus our expectations of 20-21%). Margin likely to be affected owing to investments in geographies, capabilities and talents. Expect strong double-digit revenue growth in FY2022 despite lower growth in product business, driven by robust deal wins, deal pipeline and rising spends on transformation initiatives by clients.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on HCL Technologies with a revised PT of Rs. 1,200, given clients’ rising spends on Cloud-related technologies and reasonable valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HCL Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 27, 2021 12:32 pm

