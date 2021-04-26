MARKET NEWS

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1140: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1140 in its research report dated April 23, 2021.

April 26, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on HCL Technologies


HCLT reported weak results with revenue growth of 2.5% in CC terms (DE 3.3%) and OPM at 16.6% (DE: 19.8%). Results performance was affected by weak revenues, impairment impact of $16mn in P&P segment. Guided strong revenue growth for FY22 with base growth of double-digit, which along with strong TCV data (Net New TCV at $7.3bn in FY21 – up 18% growth) implies potential for much wider growth print for the year. OPM guidance stood at 19%-21% is bit disappointing. Management has factored in some bit normalisation of discretionary cost savings and need for investments in new Geos and Mode 2 Digital offerings in the Engg Services as reason for the wider/lower band.



Outlook


We believe strong double digit organic growth guidance backed by strong TCV/Pipeline, along with much improved FCF profile makes a strong case of re-rating of the stock and thus we maintain HCLT as our Top Pick with TP of Rs1,140 valued at 20x on FY23E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #HCL Technologies #Recommendations
first published: Apr 26, 2021 04:28 pm

