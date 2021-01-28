MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1110: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1110 in its research report dated January 16, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 03:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on HCL Technologies


We maintain BUY on HCL Tech (HCLT), based on solid 3Q and a strong outlook across multiple growth vectors. Large deal momentum (>13% YoY and 13 transformational deals >USD25mn TCV in 3Q) and pipeline at nearly an all-time high (many USD 200-300mn deals) supports the growth outlook. Operational highlights include offshore-led improvement in ER&D and IT & Business services margins and continuity in strong cash generation with OCF/EBIT at 114% (119% in 2Q). P&P business traction (>14,000 customers 6,000 sales transactions across new and renewals) is expected to continue (beyond 4Q weak seasonality), supported by new product releases (15+ in 3Q), strong deal activity (USD 91mn net new license bookings) and more cross-sell/up-sell transactions across products/services.



Outlook


The absence of large acquisitions and subsequent accretion to FCF/payout are upside risks to valuations. Our target price is Rs 1,110 at 18x Dec-22E (15% EPS CAGR over FY21-23E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HCL Technologies #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.