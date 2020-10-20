172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hcl-technologies-target-of-rs-1101-prabhudas-lilladher-5983901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1101: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1101 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies


HCLT reported strong revenue growth of 4.5% QoQ CC (Ple & Cons: 3.7%) & 6.4% QoQ ahead than our & street estimates. HCLT reported broad-based QoQ growth – IT services (+4.9%), ERD (+3.6%) and products (+3.1%) CC terms. HCLT Q2 growth exceeded their mid quarter guidance of ~3% QoQ CC. Margin expansion was strong at 21.6% (+110bps QoQ) which was aided by i) revenue growth, higher utilization & lower travel spends (+150bps QoQ), which was subset by SG&A investments in P&P business, forex & depreciation (- 50-60bpsQoQ).



Outlook


We value HCLT at 20X (earlier 19X) on Sep-22 EPS of INR 55.1 to arrive at a changed TP of INR 1101 (Earlier: INR 1029). HCLT is trades at attractive valuations of 15.6/14.6X for FY22/23 at INR 53.3/57 respectively.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

