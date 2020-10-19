172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hcl-technologies-target-of-rs-1050-motilal-oswal-5981471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1050 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated October 16, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Technologies (HCLT) delivered strong revenue growth (4.5% QoQ CC) on the back of broad-based recovery across geographies, verticals, and services. EBIT margin expansion (+110bp QoQ), driven by operating leverage, was better than expected. HCLT also revised its FY21 margin guidance upward (by 50bp to 20-21%) despite a potential wage hike in 3Q/4Q. This indicates its ability to sustain some amount of margin improvement, which is a positive. Strong new deal wins (+35% QoQ), good renewals, and a robust deal pipeline (+20% QoQ, all-time high) give us comfort. This, coupled with broad-based sequential growth across segments in 2Q, indicated an improved outlook.



Outlook


The stock is currently trading at a modest ~15x on FY22E earnings and offers a safety margin. Our TP is based on ~19.5x FY22E EPS (a 30% discount to TCS). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

