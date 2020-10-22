172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hcl-technologies-target-of-rs-1002-geojit-5995181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1002: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1002 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Geojit's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Technologies Limited provides software development business process outsourcing, information technology and infrastructure services. The company is spread across 49 countries with 150,000+ employees and its client base, including 250 of the fortune 500 companies. Q2FY21 revenue witnessed 4.5% QoQ constant currency (CC) growth due to Healthcare verticals and services related to e-commerce transactions and payment systems. EBIT margin expanded 100bps QoQ to 21.7%, while PAT increased 7.2% QoQ due to efficient discretionary cost control measures. Digital upgradation of existing client business models (including cloud migration & cybersecurity products) will drive long-term growth. Also, DWS acquisition should help in improving client base and portfolio mix of services/product.



Outlook


We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs. 1,002 based on 20x FY22E adj. EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 10:18 am

tags #Buy #Geojit #HCL Technologies #Recommendations

