Buy HCL Tech; target of Rs 1130: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HCL Tech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1130 in its research report dated January 15, 2021.

January 25, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on HCL Tech


HCLT delivered strong 3.5% QoQ CC revenue growth, beating our expectations, led by robust 8.3% growth in the products and platform business. EBITM expanded by 130bps sequentially to 22.9%, driven by revenue acceleration and offshore shift. HCLT signed 13 new transformational deals (>USD25mn TCV) in Q3 across verticals, including Life Sciences & Healthcare, Technology and Financial Services. Deal bookings grew 13% YoY. The deal pipeline remains robust at closer to an all-time high. The company expects revenue growth of 2-3% QoQ CC in Q4 (organic growth 1-2%). Q4 guidance is tad lower than expectations (compared to 0.5%-2.5% from Infosys and 1.5%- 3.5% from Wipro). It expects EBITM to be in the range of 21%-21.5% for FY21.


Outlook


We raise our FY21/22/23E EPS by 8.4%/4.5%/4.1% on solid Q3 performance, better margins and uptick in demand environment. We maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs1,130 (earlier Rs 1,090) based on 20x FY23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #HCL Tech #Recommendations
first published: Jan 25, 2021 05:02 pm

