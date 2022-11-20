Buy Grasim Industries; target of Rs 2005: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim) reported largely in performance led by strong revenue growth in both Viscose and chemical divisions. Both witnessed q-o-q contraction in OPM as per expected lines. The company upwardly revised FY2023 capex to Rs. 3498 crore including chlorine VAP expansion and de-bottlenecking of pulp capacity. It incurred Rs. 1263 crores capex in paints for H1FY2023. The first factory for paints is expected to be rolled out in Q4FY2024 with 200-220MLPA capacity. It would also be doing commercial launch of its B2B E-commerce business by Q4FY2024.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Grasim with a PT of Rs. 2,005 factoring our upwardly revised price target of UltraTech, and higher valuation of Aditya Birla Capital.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Greenlam Industries - 15 -11-2022 - khan