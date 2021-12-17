MARKET NEWS

Buy Godrej Consumer; target of Rs 1180: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities is bullish on Godrej Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated December 16, 2021.

December 17, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST

Edelweiss Securities' report on Godrej Consumer


The Godrej Consumer (GCPL) stock has corrected about 17% from its peak. We had earlier highlighted GCPL would have a weak Q2FY22 performance in India HI, Indonesia and margins. However we believe most of these issues are transitory. GCPL will benefit from: i) recovery in demand for personal care led by rising mobility; ii) rising dengue cases, which could drive HI business, but watch out for a harsh winter; and iii) strong performance in the Africa business while corrective actions in Indonesia (aided by soft base) should also help.



Outlook


We continue to be positive on the impact of the new MD & CEO, Mr. Sudhir Sitapati. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of INR1,180.

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Edelweiss Securities #Godrej Consumer #Recommendations
first published: Dec 17, 2021 03:33 pm

