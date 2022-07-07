English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 156: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on GAIL (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 156 in its research report dated July 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 07, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on GAIL (India)


    GAIL India is a Government of India undertaking. The company processes and distributes natural gas and liquefied petroleum Revenue grew 73.4% YoY (+4.6% QoQ) in Q4FY22 aided by good performance across Trading segment slightly offset by petrochemical business. EBITDA margin fell 120bps YoY to 15.3% due to lower transmission and LPG earnings. PAT grew 40.6% YoY to Rs. 2,683cr in Q4FY22. GAIL declared Final divided of Rs. 10/share for FY22. GAIL is expected to continue delivering positive growth in near term owing to rising prices, capex prospects and surging demand from the fertilizer plants, refinery and petrochemical expansions.



    Outlook


    Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 156 based on SOTP valuation methodology.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 16:01 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 136.80, up Rs 3.25, or 2.43 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 136.95 and an intraday low of Rs 133.55.


    It was trading with volumes of 284,385 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 445,924 shares, a decrease of -36.23 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.26 percent or Rs 0.35 at Rs 133.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 173.45 and 52-week low Rs 125.20 on 19 April, 2022 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 21.13 percent below its 52-week high and 9.27 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 60,744.47 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    GAIL (India) - 070722 - geo

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #GAIL India #Geojit #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 04:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.