Buy Escorts; target of Rs 1048: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Escorts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1048 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.
Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Escorts
In 4QFY18, Escorts reported strong set of numbers. Revenue grew by 40.5%YoY to INR 14,361mn led by robust volume growth in both Agri Machinery (57.4% YoY) and Construction Equipment (48.6% YoY). Escorts Agri Machinery revenue grew by 36.5% YoY to INR 10,941mn. Construction segment revenue grew by 44.5% YoY to INR 2,660mn, while Railway Equipment Division revenue grew by 14.2% YoY to INR 760mn. EBITDA grew by 134% YoY to INR 1,738mn. EBIDTA margins improved sharply 480 bps YoY to 12.1%. Agri segment EBIT margins improved 500 bps YoY to 15.1% driven by operating leverage due to strong volume growth and cost control initiatives, Construction equipment segment EBIT margins improved 300bps YoY to 5.1% driven by operating leverage and increased localization measurers and Railway segment margin improved by 508bps YoY to 15.9%. Net profit grew by 153% YoY to INR 1,125mn, aided by higher other income. For FY18, revenue grew by 20.4% Yoy to INR 50.2bn. EBITDA grew by 72.1% YoY to INR 5.6bn and PAT grew by 115% YoY to INR 3.4bn. Agri Machinery volume grew 26.1% YoY to 80,417 units, while Construction volume grew by 35.3% YoY to 4,486 units. Company’s Agri Machinery market share increased by 26 bps YoY to 11% in FY18.
Outlook
At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 16.6X/13.3x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We arrive at a revised price target of INR 1,048 based on P/E of 16x FY20EPS and upgrade the stock a BUY (earlier OUTPERFORMER). Risks: Slow pace in infrastructure spending, delay in agriculture subsidies by the Government.
