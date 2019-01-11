App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Delta Corp; target of Rs 320: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Delta Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated January 10, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Motilal Oswal's research report on Delta Corp


Revenue increased 27% YoY (our estimate: 28%) to INR2,058m in 3QFY19, primarily driven by the gaming business. EBITDA margin contracted 150bp YoY, but expanded 290bp QoQ to 40.8% (our estimate: 37.2%), driven primarily by a recovery in the online gaming EBIT margin (19% in 3QFY19 v/s 2% in the last quarter). EBITDA of INR840m, too, was higher than our estimate of INR769m. However, higher-than-expected tax restricted PAT growth to 13% YoY (INR505m v/s our estimate of INR497m).


Outlook


DELTA is expected to deliver sales/PAT CAGR of 25% over FY18-21. We roll forward our target price to Dec’20E EPS of INR11/share. We continue valuing the stock at 30x P/E to arrive at a target price of INR320/share. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 11, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Buy #Delta Corp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendatiions

