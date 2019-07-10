App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Delta Corp; target of Rs 304: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Delta Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 304 in its research report dated July 09, 2019.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Delta Corp


DELTA's revenue came in flat YoY at INR1,865m (our estimate: INR1,925m) in 1QFY20. Casino revenue increased 3% YoY - we note that growth would have been higher if not for the maintenance work at its vessel Deltin JAQK in dry dock for 19 days, due to which the segment incurred a revenue loss of ~INR190m. Online revenue declined by 9% to INR356m. EBITDA margin expanded 70bp YoY to 36.3% YoY (our estimate: 34.9%). PAT came in flat YoY at INR425m (in-line).


Outlook


However, management clarified that it has not received any GST notice, while comments on closure of casinos have been countered and invalidated by authorities via media. Thus, we maintain our estimates of sales/PAT CAGR of 14%/19% over FY19-21. We continue valuing the stock at 30x P/E to arrive at a target price of INR304/share. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Buy #Delta Corp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

