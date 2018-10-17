App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Delta Corp; target of Rs 290: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Delta Corp has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Delta Corp


Revenue grew 39% YoY (est. of +34%) to INR2,014m in 2QFY19, primarily led by casino gaming segment (+40%) resulting from increased visitations (to 100k in 2QFY19 from 81k in 2QFY18) and higher gross gaming revenue (GGR; +20% YoY). EBIDTA of INR762m, too, exceeded our estimate of INR679m. EBITDA margin shrank 720bp YoY to 38% YoY (est. of 35%) due to contraction in online gaming margin (-3,600bp YoY, -900bp QoQ to 2%) and higher license fee (+112% YoY). Adj. PAT increased 11% YoY to INR481m (est. of INR441m). For 1HFY19, revenue grew by 42% YoY, EBITDA by 28% YoY and PAT by 39% YoY. We expect DELTA to deliver revenue growth of 24%, EBITDA growth of 15% and PAT growth of 15% in 2HFY19.


Outlook


We maintain our PAT estimates for FY19/20 and value the stock at 30x FY20E EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR290.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Buy #Delta Corp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

