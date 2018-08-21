App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:16 PM IST

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 3420: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3420 in its research report dated August 13, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Dalmia Bharat


Dalmia Bharat (DBEL) reported 1QFY19 results In-line with expectation. DBEL reported revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by volume growth (13% YoY) on rising demand in key markets. Blended realisations grew by 3.7% on a sequential basis and was 2.5% higher YoY. Cement EBITDA/t at INR1,135/t declined 19% YoY as variable cost escalations more than offset the realisations improvement. Net debt at INR 34.28bn, declined by INR 850mn in 1Q. Subsequently net debt-to-EBITDA remained stable at 1.71x and cost of debt remained stable at 8% (8.3% in 1QFY18). Company’s 7.8MTPA expansion in Eastern India is on track and expected to be completed by Sep’20. Post expansion DBEL will become a major player in the east with combined capacity of 18.2MTPA (7.5MTPA of clinker) having a capacity share of 20% (12% currently).


Outlook


We value DBEL’s existing assets at 12x EVE additionally incorporating INR400 on expansion potential; TP is INR 3,420 (Mar’19). Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:16 pm

tags #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #JM Financial #Recommendations

