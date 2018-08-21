Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 3420: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat (DBEL) reported 1QFY19 results In-line with expectation. DBEL reported revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by volume growth (13% YoY) on rising demand in key markets. Blended realisations grew by 3.7% on a sequential basis and was 2.5% higher YoY. Cement EBITDA/t at INR1,135/t declined 19% YoY as variable cost escalations more than offset the realisations improvement. Net debt at INR 34.28bn, declined by INR 850mn in 1Q. Subsequently net debt-to-EBITDA remained stable at 1.71x and cost of debt remained stable at 8% (8.3% in 1QFY18). Company’s 7.8MTPA expansion in Eastern India is on track and expected to be completed by Sep’20. Post expansion DBEL will become a major player in the east with combined capacity of 18.2MTPA (7.5MTPA of clinker) having a capacity share of 20% (12% currently).

Outlook

We value DBEL’s existing assets at 12x EVE additionally incorporating INR400 on expansion potential; TP is INR 3,420 (Mar’19). Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.